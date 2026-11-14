MVP remembers pushing back against WWE over the company’s travel accommodations for its talent.

During a recent episode of ‘Marking Out with MVP & Dwayne Swayze,’ the current AEW star reflected on a time when WWE moved away from providing charter flights and began booking economy-class tickets for its wrestlers.

MVP recalled bringing his concerns directly to John Laurinaitis, questioning why WWE’s top stars weren’t receiving the same level of travel accommodations as athletes in other major professional sports.

“They stopped the private charters. They started getting us economy class tickets,” MVP said. “So why are we top stars of this company flying in economy?”

The veteran explained that the situation eventually influenced his approach to negotiating a new contract, as he made upgraded travel accommodations one of his requirements.

“So then when my next contract came, nah man,” MVP continued. “I need business class because that’s how they did it back then.”

MVP isn’t the only wrestler to negotiate better flight accommodations into a WWE contract.

Damian Priest previously revealed during an appearance on Cody Rhodes’ *What Do You Want To Talk About?* podcast that he secured first-class travel as part of the new WWE deal he signed in 2024.

Priest explained that flying coach often left him cramped and dealing with physical discomfort, particularly after wrestling matches. When he requested first-class flights during contract negotiations, WWE management reportedly agreed to the upgrade immediately.