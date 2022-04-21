WWE star MVP recently joined the Turned Out A Punk podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including how he recorded a song with popular rappers and wrestling enthusiasts Westside Gunn, DZA, and Wale. Check out MVP’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

On GCW star Jimmy Lloyd sporting a Hurt Business shirt on WrestleMania 37 weekend:

Oh!!!! I know the dude you’re talking about now [Jimmy Lloyd]. Okay, okay. Yeah, I’ve seen that guy. I guess I’ve seen some of those photos [Lloyd wearing the Hurt Business shirt]. He wants to be in The Hurt Business huh? [MVP laughed] Um, well, here’s what I’ll say about that: Everybody in The Hurt Business could legitimately wrestle. So if Jimmy Lloyd — if you’re a legit grappler, you have a legitimate — you know, it’s funny because people don’t even realize that Cedric [Alexander] had a JUCO-level amateur wrestling background. A lot of people didn’t know that. Yeah, [Jimmy Lloyd has to be put through a] gauntlet. If you can last a five minute round with each of us, we’ll you’re good to go.

On recording a song with well-known rappers Westside Gunn, Wale, and DZA:

But yeah, just re-releasing old music and now I started writing some new stuff and I got a huge look, one of the biggest boosts as far as my music goes was during the pandemic, you know, as The Hurt Business became this huge phenomenon that everybody was into, from Westside Gunn, Wale and Smoke DZA all collaborated on a song and they called it ‘The Hurt Business’ and you know, for those of you listening to this who don’t know, those guys are heavyweights in the Hip-Hop industry, you know? And you know, I had lost my phone when they dropped it and for a few days, I was completely out of touch. Got my phone back, I see all these messages, ‘Hey, did you hear this? Did you see this? Did you see this?’ So I reached out and I was like, ‘Hey man, how you gonna have a Hurt Business song without me?’ And they were like, ‘Man, send us a verse. We’ll do a remix’ and I said, ‘All right, send me the track’ and I did it and they did a remix and you know, The Hurt Business Remix featuring MVP and man, I had laid down some bars on that verse and everyone was giving me props and this friend of [mine] was like, ‘Man, MVP, you make good music. Like, put it out, do it.’ So, I figured I’ll actually put a little more time and effort into doing music as well.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)