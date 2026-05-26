MVP recently opened up about his time in WWE, shedding light on the company’s notorious marijuana policy. In a candid conversation with RVD, MVP revealed just how much he forked out in weed fines during his first run with the promotion. The staggering figure was so high that he quipped he could have bought a brand-new car with the amount he paid over time.

During the discussion, MVP reflected on the climate surrounding WWE’s wellness policy back in the day. “Marijuana was treated like it was a serious offense,” he admitted. In an era where wellness policies were primarily focused on performance-enhancing drugs, marijuana seemed to carry an unnecessary weight, especially considering that many wrestlers used it to unwind after a grueling schedule.

MVP’s experience is not unique. Many talents from that time faced similar repercussions when dealing with the company’s strict guidelines. The fines seemed to pile up, inadvertently creating a stigma around a substance often viewed as a means of relaxation rather than a performance inhibiter.

RVD added some perspective during their chat, emphasizing that while everyone is entitled to their own opinions about marijuana, the fines WWE imposed felt disproportionate. They discussed how the culture surrounding weed has shifted, particularly outside the wrestling ring where attitudes have become much more lenient.

In recent years, WWE has adapted its approach. With an evolving landscape and changing legalities surrounding marijuana, the promotion has eased restrictions, recognizing that its performers are adults who can make their own choices. MVP, now firmly in his role as a promoter and backstage figure, advocates for a more nuanced understanding of wellness that includes mental health and personal choices.