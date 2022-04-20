WWE star MVP has released a new hip-hop track honoring 4/20 (today), a day commonly recognized for smoking cannabis.
The song, entitled “Legalize It,” is now available to listen to on Spotify. MVP collaborated with fellow hip-hop artists Smoke DZA and 80 Empire, with the trio even releasing a video to accompany the track.
MVP promotes the song on Twitter by writing, “Hey everybody, I just released a new song. It’s available now on Spotify!”
Hey everybody, I just released a new song. It's available now on Spotify! 🔥🔥🔥 #LegalizeIt @smokedza @80Empire_ pic.twitter.com/9oQUjxk7PM
— MVP (@The305MVP) April 20, 2022
You can listen to the full track here.