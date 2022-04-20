WWE star MVP has released a new hip-hop track honoring 4/20 (today), a day commonly recognized for smoking cannabis.

The song, entitled “Legalize It,” is now available to listen to on Spotify. MVP collaborated with fellow hip-hop artists Smoke DZA and 80 Empire, with the trio even releasing a video to accompany the track.

MVP promotes the song on Twitter by writing, “Hey everybody, I just released a new song. It’s available now on Spotify!”

You can listen to the full track here.