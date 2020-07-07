MVP Reveals New WWE United States Title Belt, Apollo Crews to Defend at Extreme Rules

MVP revealed the new WWE United States Title belt design during tonight’s RAW episode. You can see a photo and video of the new look below.
MVP also announced that he will be challenging champion Apollo Crews for the title at WWE’s “The Horror Show at Extreme Rules” pay-per-view. Crews did not appear on tonight’s RAW to sell last week’s attack by Bobby Lashley, which came after MVP’s non-title win.
WWE’s 2020 “The Horror Show at Extreme Rules” pay-per-view takes place on July 19 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Below is the updated card:
WWE Title Match
Dolph Ziggler vs. Drew McIntyre (c)
Ziggler to reveal stipulation at Extreme Rules.
RAW Women’s Title Match
WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks vs. Asuka (c)
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Nikki Cross vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley (c)
WWE United States Title Match
MVP vs. Apollo Crews (c)
Wyatt Swamp Fight
WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt
Eye For An Eye Match
Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins
At The Horror Show at #ExtremeRules, @The305MVP will challenge @WWEApollo for the #USTitle! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/zj7zsQuqHE
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) July 7, 2020
That's a beauty. 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸@The305MVP has unveiled a NEW #USTitle on #WWERaw, claiming that he IS the new champion after defeating @WWEApollo last week! pic.twitter.com/GzyOzS9vUQ
— WWE (@WWE) July 7, 2020
The NEW #USTitle has been unveiled on #WWERaw by @The305MVP & @fightbobby! pic.twitter.com/PspWZ8UKXl
— WWE (@WWE) July 7, 2020
Here's a closer look at the NEW United States Championship. (via @WWE) pic.twitter.com/aIrK64C9O4
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) July 7, 2020
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing
- Arn Anderson On Why John Cena Didn’t Want The WWE To Sign A.J. Styles
- Sting Teases Possible Return to the Ring for WWE?
- Charlotte Flair Lands PWI Magazine Cover with Look Similar to Ric Flair Cover
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- Shawn Michaels Involved In Heated Argument at WWE NXT “Takeover: In Your House”
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury