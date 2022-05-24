Bobby Lashley vs. Omos at WWE Hell In a Cell will now be a 2-on-1 Handicap Match with MVP teaming with Omos.

As noted, Lashley vs. Omos at Hell In a Cell was announced during this week’s RAW, with the winner of MVP vs. Lashley getting to pick the stipulation. MVP ended up defeating Lashley by count out, but Lashley took MVP out after the match, before a stipulation could be announced.

In an update, WWE released post-RAW video of MVP and Omos interrupting Kevin Patrick’s backstage interview with Ezekiel. MVP then revealed that he and Omos will be wrestling Lashley in a Handicap Match at Hell In a Cell. MVP said this stipulation will end The All-Mighty Era for good.

The 2022 WWE Hell In a Cell Premium Live Event will take place on Sunday, June 5 from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL, near Chicago. Below is the updated card, along with the post-RAW interview:

Hell In a Cell Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Title

Asuka vs. Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair (c)

2-on-1 Handicap Match

Omos and MVP vs. Bobby Lashley

Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens

