MVP Reveals WWE Contract Talks, Possible Plans for the Future

MVP and WWE are currently in talks for a long-term contract.

MVP appeared on the latest episode of the Gorilla Position podcast and revealed that he and WWE officials are negotiating a long-term deal.

“It went so well that I was invited to San Antonio the night next for Monday Night RAW and I was given an opportunity to wrestle Rey Mysterio who’s my son’s favorite wrestler,” MVP said of what happened after he returned at the Royal Rumble earlier this year. “And then I was offered a job as a producer which I accepted because I had the intention of retiring anyway, and I was working as a producer and then I was asked to do an on-screen V.I.P. Lounge and then I was asked to do a short match and another on-screen segment and another and another and another.

“Before I knew it, my producer — my responsibilities as a producer became less and less as I was asked to do more and more as talent, and now I can say that the WWE and myself are in negotiations for a long-term deal.”

Regarding his WWE future, MVP noted that he still has a few years of in-ring action left in him, but he sees himself moving into a role similar to what we’ve seen Paul Heyman do. He’s interested in a RAW Tag Team Titles run, and getting Bobby Lashley to the WWE Title.

“That’s interesting because, I really see myself moving into a Heyman-esque role as I get older, but I still have a good two-to-three years of bumping left in this body,” he revealed. “I can still go, and… I’ve done just about everything that I’ve wanted to do and I think maybe winning the tag titles with Lashley, send Lashley to a WWE Championship run. Those are some of the things I’d like to see.

“For now, for the immediate future, I would like to continue to be involved in the ring and have singles matches and tag matches. But over the next couple of years, I imagine I’ll be doing less of that and more of just the managerial responsibilities and I’m enjoying that a great deal.”

MVP also had praise for several RAW Superstars during the interview – WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews, Ricochet, Cedric Alexander, RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits, The Viking Raiders, and Aleister Black.

The veteran wrestler is currently leading a stable called The Hurt Business, which now features Lashley and new WWE 24/7 Champion Shelton Benjamin. There have been rumors on a revamp of The Nation of Domination, with WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons as their mouthpiece.

MVP has been feuding with Crews for a few months now. A title match between the two is set to take place when Crews returns to action.

(H/T to Post Wrestling)

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.