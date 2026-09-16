MVP believes Roman Reigns is unquestionably a major star in professional wrestling, though he does not think Reigns has reached the same level of mainstream crossover recognition as names such as John Cena, The Rock and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

Speaking on the latest edition of his Marking Out podcast (see video below), MVP discussed Reigns’ star power and the difference between being a major attraction within wrestling and becoming a household name outside of the industry.

“I can maybe see what he’s talking about only insofar as traditionally the biggest stars that we’ve had in wrestling have had, like, a mainstream crossover appeal,” MVP said. “John Cena. Like, you don’t have to watch wrestling to know John Cena. The Rock, Stone Cold. These were the guys, the man. And their fame transcended beyond pro wrestling.

“I don’t necessarily see Roman Reigns being the same, having the same level of popularity outside of wrestling. But the numbers say different in terms of his star power, his drawing power within wrestling.”

MVP acknowledged that his perception could be wrong, but said he believes six or seven out of ten people would recognize Cena, The Rock or Hulk Hogan, while he is not convinced Reigns would receive the same recognition.

When it comes to WWE itself, however, MVP said there is little question about Reigns’ ability to draw fans and sell tickets.

“If you do a show in some location and it’s a WWE show and Roman Reigns is not on the card and you sell, I don’t know, 20,000 tickets, if you add ‘Roman Reigns will be’ you’re going to sell another 5,000 tickets.”

MVP also strongly pushed back against Conrad Thompson’s characterization of Reigns as an “industry plant,” arguing that promotion from WWE management is part of the process of creating virtually every major wrestling star.

“So I disagree very strongly with Conrad. The industry plant, I think that’s absolutely ridiculous,” MVP said. “Is that for being pushed by the office? Every star is pushed by the office. Every star is, as they like to say, crammed down your throat. That’s how you become a star.

“Perhaps maybe it took a little longer for him to catch on, but I don’t think you can deny now his star power in wrestling.”

MVP ultimately predicted that Reigns will eventually follow a path similar to The Rock by transitioning into acting and becoming a bigger star outside of wrestling.

“And I will bet a dollar we’re dying that at some point Roman is going to go the way of The Rock and become a movie star,” MVP said. “He’s got the presence, the good looks, the charisma. Like Roman Reigns will be an actor. I know he will be a television star. He is that dude.”