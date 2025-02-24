MVP recently spoke about his experiences working with The Great Khali on the “HUGE POP!” podcast.

While MVP didn’t enjoy being in the ring with Khali due to their contrasting styles, he did say Khali was a lot of fun to work with behind the scenes.

MVP said, “He was absolutely no fun to work with, at all. But in the locker room, on the road and otherwise, he was hysterical. A lot of the times, he didn’t mean to be. Other times, he would play the, ‘I don’t really understand’ whenever it was convenient for him. Other times, he would hit you with a joke that you go, ‘Hell no. For him to make that kind of a joke, he speaks English well.’ I was with him in developmental. I had Khali duty for a while where everybody was assigned to dive him around for a week. At one point, we were driving around this parking lot in Florida on a Sunday in my Expedition. I’m teaching him how to drive. We’re driving through the parking lot listening to Ludacris, ‘Move b*tch, get out the way.’ He’s bopping his head, he loves the song. I have this great story of teaching Khali how to drive. ‘Eventually, you’re gonna have to learn how to do this, dude. Everyone is not going to keep driving you around.’ The flip side of that is, when he gave you that chop to the head, there was absolutely no work to that chop. That was that big thick bone right there to your skull. I never enjoyed working with Khali. Joking around, giving him a hard time, and trading insults, that was awesome.”

Zilla Fatu, the son of Umaga, has been making a name for himself on the independent wrestling scene and has expressed interest in joining WWE’s Bloodline storyline.

In a recent YouTube video, Fatu shared some highlights from his time at the Anime Verse Convention in Houston, Texas, which included meeting WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. Fatu also reflected on their conversation, in which Mysterio offered him words of encouragement. He said,

“It was pretty dope to reunite with him because I haven’t seen him in forever, haven’t tapped in with him. He was just saying, ‘Keep going. We gonna see you soon.’ He was just like, ‘Just keep working, keep grinding. We waiting for you. I told Rey, if Dom get out of place one more time, he know who to call.”

Mark Henry sees a bright future for Jacob Fatu, who has been gaining recognition recently. As a member of The Bloodline with Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa, Fatu has been pushed heavily.

During an interview with Jamal Niaz at For The Love of Wrestling 2025, Henry mentioned his desire to face talents like Junkyard Dog, MJF, and Cody Rhodes, while also expressing his belief that Fatu has big things ahead in his career. He said,

“Now, currently, MJF comes to mind. Cody [Rhodes] is one that I’ve been in the ring with, but Cody evolved. I would love to get this current version of Cody and just stretch him all over America and around the world. He needs to be put in jeopardy, and there’s some guys that can do it. I think Jacob Fatu is one of those. I think Jacob is gonna have an unbelievable saga with him. [Niaz names Bron Breakker]. Bron Breakker, too. He’s another one that’s very athletic, very good and explosive. Oba Femi is somebody I like a lot, I see him doing really big things. They got some young talent that’s pretty damn impressive. All three of them, I could see them in the next five to eight years being in the main event [of WrestleMania].”

(h/t – Fightful)