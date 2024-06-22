MVP breaks his silence regarding the Hurt Business.

The WWE veteran responded to a series of questions on Instagram regarding the popular faction, and why they never got back together after disbanding. MVP reveals that the decision to keep the group, which consisted of Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin, and himself, apart was the new regime’s call led by Triple H. He notes on several occasions that “Triple H said no.”

MVP states that Triple H and the current regime said no to The Hurt Business reuniting in WWE amongst a series of replies on IG surrounding the topic. pic.twitter.com/qFZOWLlAK9 — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) June 21, 2024

The Hurt Business was originally formed in 2020 and went up until about 2022. Shelton Benjamin has since departed the company.