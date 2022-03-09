MVP underwent knee surgery last September after last wrestling on an episode of Raw that same month. He was later brought back to TV to be the manager of Bobby Lashley.

During an appearance on Wrestling with Freddie, MVP provided an update on his recovery:

“So now it’s just a matter of me. jumping through their hoops to make sure that I’m physically capable of performing in the ring. I’m feeling good now. The knee injury, the torn meniscus is completely healed. Now it’s just a matter of rebuilding to strengthen the leg from the atrophied muscle. My ‘teardrop’ is gone. It’s non-existent, so we’re working on building that back up. My cardio was much better than I thought it would be because I actually hired a trainer and I’ve been working on it. So I’m further along than I thought I would be. I feel pretty damn good.”

