The Hurt Syndicate is starting to take shape.

While there are still only two members at this point, original Hurt Business members MVP and Shelton Benjamin, since arriving in AEW, the two have quickly made an impression.

After initially scouting Swerve Strickland and making an overture to him via Prince Nana, which ultimately backfired at AEW WrestleDream 2024 over the weekend, MVP and Benjamin were back in their recruiting ways on Wednesday night.

During the October 16 episode of AEW Dynamite at the SAP Center in San Jose, CA., as The Acclaimed duo of Max Caster and Anthony Bowens were talking with Renee Paquette in a backstage interview about what is next for them, they were approached by MVP and Benjamin.

The Hurt Syndicate duo asked Bowens and Caster if and when they are ready to get serious. Despite the clear interest in the former AEW World Tag-Team Champions, the duo did not seem to feel the same way, stating that they don’t need anything from them.