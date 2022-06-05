WWE star MVP released a new diss track called “Fall Mighty,” which sees the longtime veteran and his new client Omos take shots at former WWE champion Bobby Lashley ahead of this evening’s Hell in a Cell premium live event, where Lashley will take on the duo in a handicap match.

In the track MVP goes after Lashley’s up-and-down wrestling career, including his run as ECW champion and his short-term marriage to Lana (CJ Perry). Check out some of the lyrics, as well as the full video, below.

“When I’m up for the Hall of Fame, I’ll go in two times for what I’ve done in my career like making you champ twice.

“Needed me to rescue you from your blonde ex-wife, you’re welcome. That added ten years to your shelf life.

“Made a name with The Hurt Business then you distanced yourself. Remember Shelton, remember Prime [Alexander]? Bobby, you did have help.

“For All-Mighty, this is the last hand of truth. Get dealt. Let’s go down memory lane, Bobby, fasten your seatbelt.

“ECW Champion, that was a joke. As far as classic brands go, that was like new coat. A 273 lb. pushover, 6’3”, perfect poster boy, poser.

“Remember ’02? Sums up your career, Bob. You could have won gold if MVP was there.

“Never saw Lashley’s ladies until the VIP Lounge. That’s a perk of having the Most Valuable Player around.

“And I know you’re looking at me thinking life ain’t fair. Mad at me because I still have all of my hair.

“I’m a man with a vision, so you know I stay scheming. Even though your name is Bobby, I’ve got brains like Heenan.

“Put hands on a weapon, I’m 305 reppin’. The VIP Lounge, I break it down in sections.

“All it takes from Vince is just one phone call. The bigger the ego, the harder the mighty fall.”

(Thanks to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription)