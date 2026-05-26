In a recent sit-down with RVD, MVP made waves by calling out the toxic tribalism that runs rampant in wrestling fandom today, particularly between AEW and WWE supporters. The veteran wrestler expressed his frustration at how fans have turned the rivalry into a battleground, implying that supporting one promotion seems to necessitate attacking the other.

“I don’t get it, man. It’s ridiculous,” MVP stated, “Why can’t we just enjoy what we enjoy without feeling like we need to tear something else down?”

To MVP, this ongoing feud among fans detracts from the essence of what makes professional wrestling so special. He believes that the focus should be on celebrating the artistry of wrestling rather than dividing it into camps.

“Every promotion has something unique to offer,” he remarked. “Whether it’s the innovative angles in AEW or the storied legacy of WWE, there’s enough room for everyone to have their favorites without claiming one is better than the other.”

MVP is advocating for a more respectful culture within wrestling communities, where differing opinions can exist harmoniously.