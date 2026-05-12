MVP isn’t holding back when it comes to his opinion of Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

During the latest episode of his Marking Out podcast (see video below), MVP took several shots at the WWE Chief Content Officer while debating whether Triple H or The Undertaker had the more valuable in-ring career from a company standpoint.

MVP and co-host Dwayne Swayze discussed which WWE legend did a better job of elevating talent throughout their careers, with MVP arguing that Undertaker consistently helped get other wrestlers over in a meaningful way.

He pointed to several examples of talent Undertaker worked with over the years, including Giant Gonzalez and Mr. Kennedy, while questioning how many stars Triple H truly elevated during his own run on top.

“Undertaker had the Giant Gonzalez that he had to try to make something out of. Look what Undertaker did with Mr. Kennedy. You can go down the list and you can think of talents that Taker worked with that he elevated and got them over,” MVP said. “How many people you remember ‘The Nose’ getting over? Triple H, in his career, how many people can you associate with him? And I’ll give you two: I’ll give you Randy, I’ll give you Batista. Take them away, who else can you remember the ‘Triple Nose’ getting over?”

That wasn’t all.

MVP went on to argue that even when Triple H lost matches to rising stars, he rarely made those victories feel definitive. He specifically referenced Jeff Hardy, claiming Triple H often portrayed losses in a way that suggested his opponents merely got lucky.

Despite the criticism, MVP did acknowledge Triple H’s success as a top attraction during WWE’s boom periods.

“Triple H, top guy, drew a lot of money, was a player. Undertaker, top guy, drew a lot of money, was a player,” MVP said. “If Undertaker made — let’s just say for the sake of our conversation, through the course of his career, 10 other guys. And ‘The Nose’ got two or three other guys over that he elevated them. In the big scheme of things, the big picture, who was more valuable for the company?”

MVP has previously spoken publicly about his issues with Triple H, at one point stating that he has “zero respect” for him because of personal interactions they allegedly had in the past.