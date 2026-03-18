A potential shake-up could be coming to The Hurt Syndicate.

The group, comprised of MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin, may soon expand its ranks, as MVP recently revealed that discussions are underway about bringing in a new member to inject some “youth” into the faction.

The Hurt Syndicate briefly experimented with adding MJF to the mix, but the pairing ultimately didn’t stick, and the group returned to its core lineup.

Speaking during an appearance on the Battleground Podcast, MVP opened up about why that experiment fell short and how it impacted their willingness to recruit again.

It didn’t go well.

And it left a lasting impression.

“We are currently discussing adding a new member,” MVP said. “The last go-around, we tried it with MJF. It didn’t go well because he just didn’t make the cut. He wasn’t good enough. He doesn’t have the drive, he doesn’t have internal capability for true violence. He’s a huckster… I went out on a limb and vouched for him with my colleagues but, he just didn’t make the cut so, that kind of soured us a little bit about trying to add somebody new.”

Despite that experience, MVP noted that the group now sees value in evolving and potentially bringing in fresh energy to the mix.

He continued, “But, we think we do need a little youthfulness. We need a youthful spark, so, it could be about time to add a new member.”

If that happens, it would mark the first official expansion of The Hurt Syndicate since the short-lived MJF alliance.