It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …

AEW Dynamite returns at 8/7c on TBS with what is the “go-home show” for this Saturday’s AEW Full Gear 2024 pay-per-view at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Ahead of tonight’s two-hour AEW on TBS live prime time Wednesday night program, MVP of The Hurt Syndicate surfaced on social media to tease a “special treat” for AEW fans for later this evening.

“I have a very special treat for you,” MVP stated in a video teasing the announcement on X. “So, tune in tonight to AEW Dynamite [laughs].”

