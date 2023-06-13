MVP made an appearance on “Cheap Heat” with Peter Rosenberg to discuss a wide range of topics, including a potential induction into the WWE Hall of Fame.

MVP believes he could go in twice – both a wrestler and manager. He is currently aligned with Omos. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

Whether he considers himself a future first-ballot Hall of Famer:

“I think it’s fair. My question, is do I go in twice? Do I go in once as a wrestler, then again as a manager?… Booker T got two. Ric Flair got, what? Three or four?”

Who he would want to induct him:

“Paul Heyman inducts me… [or] Matt Hardy.”

H/T to Wrestling Inc