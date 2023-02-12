WWE star MVP recently joined Josh Martinez on the Superstar Crossover program to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on working with former NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and how he would love for The Hurt Business to feud with The Bloodline. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Thinks there is money in a Hurt Business vs. Bloodline feud:

I’d really like to get The Hurt Business back together and as a faction, there are so many talented people [he’d like to work with]. I’d love to get The Hurt Business vs. The Bloodline, would be spectacular. Bobby and Roman, The Usos with Shelton and Cedric, me and Heyman on the mic, I think that’s a dream matchup. The Judgment Day, I think we’d have some phenomenal work.

On Carmelo Hayes:

There’s a young man down in NXT who, unless you’re watching NXT, you might not be familiar with him but a young man named Carmelo Hayes and Carmelo and Trick [Williams] are a couple of guys, they’re pretty tight. I always say Carmelo reminds me of a young MVP; the presence, the swagger, the confidence, and he’s somebody I would like to work with in the future, hopefully.

