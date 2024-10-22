MVP may be serving as the mouth piece for Shelton Benjamin and The Hurt Syndicate in AEW, but he’s still down for a scrap.

The AEW star has been announced as the opponent for MMA legend and former UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett at the upcoming GCW: Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XII show on November 24 in Jersey City, New Jersey.

“The long history of training and friendship was explained and also revealed as the source of the challenge laid down between MVP and the Warmaster at Bloodsport XI,” Barnett said. “Mutual respect and admiration was given, not freely, but earned through respecting the other’s strength.”

Barnett continued, “That desire to test one’s strength now decides that a match must happen. A match where limits will not be constrained and both wrestler’s will use all they have down to their very cores, because what is more valuable than he who shed his blood for his friend? The Warmaster vs MVP at Josh Barnett’s: Bloodsport XII.”