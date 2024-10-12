MxM Collection are coming for The Acclaimed at AEW WrestleDream 2024.

During this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, Mason Madden and Mansoor attacked The Acclaimed as they were making their way to the ring. Mansoor then cut a promo where he said they’d be taking their spot against The Young Bucks in the AEW World Tag Team Championship match.

You can check out some highlights from the segment below:

A true crime of fashion by @GREATBLACKOTAKU as he and @suavemansoor attack the Acclaimed on #AEWRampage

@suavemansoor and @GREATBLACKOTAKU claim they'll have someone in their corner and that they will take The Acclaimed's spot at #AEWWrestleDream

You can also check out the updated lineup for tonight’s AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view event below:

Main Card:

AEW World Championship Match:

Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley

AEW Women’s World Championship Match:

Mariah May vs. Willow Nightingale

AEW International Championship Match:

Will Ospreay vs. Ricochet vs. Konosuke Takeshita

ROH World Championship Match:

Mark Briscoe vs. Chris Jericho

AEW TNT Championship Match:

Jack Perry vs. Katsuyori Shibata

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match:

The Young Bucks vs. Private Party

Two Of Three Falls Match:

Hologram vs. The Beast Mortos

Hangman Page vs. Jay White

Darby Allin vs. Brody King

Swerve Strickland returns.

Zero Hour:

ROH World TV Championship Match:

Atlantis Jr. vs. Brian Cage

MxM Collection vs. The Acclaimed

Anna Jay vs. Harley Cameron