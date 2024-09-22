The lineup is starting to take shape for the AEW Grand Slam week shows next Wednesday, Friday and Saturday night.

During the September 21 episode of AEW Collision, it was announced that MxM Collection will unveil what they did to Max Caster of The Acclaimed’s jacket as part of the fun next week.

The segment is expected to air as part of the AEW Collision: Grand Slam show on September 28, which will also feature The Learning Tree trio of Chris Jericho, Big Bill and Bryan Keith squaring off against The Conglomeration team of Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe and Kyle O’Reilly.

Additionally, the 9/28 show at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York will also feature Saraya vs. Jamie Hayter in a “Saraya’s Rules Match.”