Myles Borne says his hearing impairment shaped how he learned amateur wrestling, and he believes it helped him develop an advantage on the mat. The NXT wrestler told Going Ringside that he is still adapting to the different demands of professional wrestling.

Borne said he began amateur wrestling at four and learned by watching his coach while other children socialized. He described himself as a visual, hands-on learner who could quickly repeat what he had seen.

“A lot of people thought that, uh, the hearing impairment was going to be a setback. Um, but it was actually an advantage for me. You know, in wrestling, I’m a hands-on learner. I’m a visual learner.”

He said that approach carried him through amateur wrestling, where he could watch and execute without relying on verbal instruction. Borne discussed his hearing loss on NXT in 2025, but here he focused on how it shaped his learning. Pro wrestling has brought more variables, and he said he continues to pay close attention to the details available to him.

The interview also addressed his ongoing NXT rivalry with former No Quarter Catch Crew partner Tavion Heights ahead of Halloween Havoc on October 31. Borne said he would welcome a chance to face Heights at the event. No match announcement came from that exchange.

Watch Borne’s full interview with Going Ringside.