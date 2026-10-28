Myles Borne isn’t bothered by WWE NXT fans attempting to interrupt his promos with “What?” chants. In fact, he finds the situation pretty amusing.

The NXT Superstar, who is partially deaf, recently discussed the crowd reaction he received during the September 29 episode of WWE NXT, when fans at the WWE Performance Center repeatedly shouted “What?” while he addressed his attacks on Tavion Heights.

During an appearance on KRON4’s The Finish with Kor & Tor, Borne revealed that he wasn’t even aware of the chants until he watched the segment afterward with closed captioning enabled.

“The only reason I even knew there was a ‘What?’ chant is because when I watched it back, there was closed captioning, so I was able to pick up on it. To me, that just shows me, you’re really doing ‘What?’ chants to a guy that can’t even hear? You’re wasting your energy. You’re going to have to be a lot louder than that if you want to try to get my attention.”

Rather than taking offense to the crowd’s attempts to disrupt his promo, Borne explained that he actually enjoyed the situation, particularly because the fans were aware of his hearing impairment.

“I think it’s funny. They know the situation, and yet they’re sitting there yelling and just keep saying the Whats. I love it.”

Borne also made it clear that he appreciated the reaction once he realized what had happened.

“Once I watched it back and saw what they were saying, great, thank you. I appreciate it.”

The comments come as Borne prepares for another showdown with Heights, as the two are scheduled to collide in a Weapons Wild Match at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc this Saturday, October 31.