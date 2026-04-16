Myles Borne has quickly made a name for himself in WWE NXT, but comparisons to Randy Orton have followed him long before he ever stepped into a WWE ring.

Speaking with Denise Salcedo, the current NXT North American Champion revealed that the similarities between himself and Orton were noticed as far back as his childhood.

“A lot of people said that the comparison started just here. That’s actually not true,” Borne said. “I remember growing up, people actually stopped me and my mother in public, and would ask if I was related to Randy.”

Borne admitted that the encounters were initially confusing, especially at such a young age.

“I would just laugh about it. I was like, ‘why would you think that?’”

The comparisons didn’t stop as he got older. In one memorable story, Borne recalled being approached by strangers in an unusual situation just before his WWE tryout.

“Four guys were watching me and my mom eat at Texas Roadhouse, then followed us across the street just to ask if I was Randy Orton’s son.”

While the attention may have been strange at times, Borne has embraced the connection, especially given Orton’s legacy in the business.

“It’s cool to be compared to him because he’s such a legend. He is someone who I grew up watching. He inspired me. And he’s one of the reasons I’m here now.”

Borne’s own career is beginning to build momentum. He captured his first WWE title on the February 24 episode of NXT by defeating Ethan Page and successfully retained it in a rematch shortly after. He then added another major win by defeating Johnny Gargano at NXT Stand & Deliver.

The continued comparisons to Orton highlight both the opportunity and pressure that comes with being linked to an established star. While resemblance and style can draw attention early, sustaining success requires carving out a distinct identity. Borne appears to understand that balance, using the comparison as motivation while building his own resume. If his current trajectory continues, the conversation may eventually shift from who he resembles to who he becomes.