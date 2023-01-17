As noted, former multi-time MLW Middleweight champion Myron Reed is now a free agent, and no longer under contract with Major League Wrestling.

Reed had been a staple of the MLW product for nearly five years, and was apart of the promotion’s most popular groups, Injustice. He took to Twitter earlier today to confirm the reports, and to thank MLW CEO Court Bauer for giving him an opportunity. His full statement reads, “I’d like to take the time to thank @MLW and @courtbauer for all they have done for me within the past 4 1/2 years. @MLW will always be remembered as one of my first real homes. With that being said The Young GOAT is now a FREE AGENT! The stars and the sky is the direction!”

Where would you like to see Myron Reed land?