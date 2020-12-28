MLW Middleweight champion Myron Reed was recently interviewed by MuscleManMalcom to discuss the formation of his group Injustice, and how it all stemmed from CEO Court Bauer telling Reed he needs to display more character. Hear what the champ had to say below.

I did my first couple of matches and he was like, ‘You’re killing it. Keep doing it’ and he’s like, ‘I need more character out of you. I need more character out of you. You’re killing it in the ring. I need more character out of you’ type-stuff and I was like, ‘What do I need to do?’ And then you know we discussed Injustice bro and me, him [Court Bauer], Jordan [Oliver], Kotto [Brazil], we discussed Injustice and we thought, ‘Yeah, we can definitely make this something dope’ and saw people was really liking it and we gained more confidence. We all were doing something really well in some sort of category and others was lacking in. Like maybe Jordan wasn’t giving it his all in the ring but Jordan wanted to do promos and we were like, ‘Who gives a f*ck about promos?’ But then we all started — him and Kotto made me love doing promos and now I feel like I’m more well-rounded and next year I’m trying to do something completely different. Like be even more well-rounded but the group is lit and Court honestly pretty much had the idea for everything. He’s dope at what he does and he’s always had my back and sh*t like that and if I needed anything, he was there for me. He’s a good dude bro.

Check out Reed’s full comments below. (H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)