The mysterious saga with Xia Li, Boa, their ShiFu master and the mystery woman continued on this week’s WWE NXT episode, as seen in the video below.

This latest segment saw their grueling training continue with Li delivering more punishment to Boa, but now they’re beginning to like what’s happening. It was noted on commentary that they are being transformed into warriors. This segment also shows face paint that the mystery woman is wearing.

