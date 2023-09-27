A new character is coming to WWE NXT.

Tonight’s episode on USA saw a vignette reveal a mysterious man watching some old-school television. The programs he was watching was WCW Saturday Night and a deep dive on the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals. While not confirmed, this would suggest that the vignette is for Brian Pillman Jr, who started training at the Performance Center earlier this year following his departure from AEW.

NXT has since released the vignette on social media. Check it out below.