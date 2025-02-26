A mysterious, unnamed group consisting of Cutler James, Dion Lennox, Saquon Shugars, and Osiris Griffin continued their chaotic spree on this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

In a backstage segment, they were shown attacking No Quarter Catch Crew members Charlie Dempsey, Myles Borne, and Tavion Heights.

The group first appeared at NXT: Vengeance Day, assaulting Nathan Frazer, Axiom, and Oba Femi, and followed up by attacking Robert Stone on February 18. Despite their actions, the group has yet to reveal their identity or motive.

TNA X-Division Champion Moose made his WWE in-ring debut on this week’s episode of NXT, defeating Lexis King to retain his title.

Following the match, NXT World Champion Oba Femi confronted him and challenged him to a title defense at NXT Roadblock.

In an NXT “Digital Exclusive,” Moose discussed his debut and stated that he would make Oba Femi trust the system. He said,

“It’s an awesome experience. Every weight I’ve ever lifted, every flight I’ve ever boarded on, every country I’ve ever went to, every championship I’ve ever won prepared me for this moment. But like the great Bill Belichick says, it’s just another day at the office.”

He continued, “It’s a matchup I’ve been looking for for a very long time. I’ll be honest, I have a ton of respect for Oba. He’s done a lot of great things in the last two years. But let’s be honest, without me, there wouldn’t be no Oba. At Roadblock, I’m gonna prove that to him. I’m also gonna make him trust the system.”

Ricky Saints, formerly known as Ricky Starks, won his first WWE match on this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

Saints teamed up with Je’Von Evans to face Wes Lee and Ethan Page. After a brawl between Evans and Page that took them through the crowd, Saints and Lee were left to finish the match. Saints secured the victory with his signature move, the Rochambeau, over Lee.

You can check out some highlights from the match below:

And finally, you can check out the updated WWE NXT: Roadblock card below:

NXT Championship Match:

Oba Femi vs. Moose

NXT Women’s Championship & Women’s North American Championship Match:

Giulia vs. Stephanie Vaquer

TNA World Tag Team Championship Match:

The Hardys vs. Fraxiom