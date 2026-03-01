So after weeks of build-up on WWE Monday Night Raw and WWE Friday Night SmackDown, the unveiling of the mystery crate took place at the WWE Elimination Chamber 2026 premium live event on February 28.

And WWE fans hated it.

During the final PLE stop on the road to WrestleMania 42 this coming April in Las Vegas, NV., WWE Elimination Chamber: Chicago featured the mystery crate unveiling inside the United Center.

With Raw General Manager Adam Pearce and SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis on-hand, the mystery crate was opened and out popped a very nice and very evil surprise.

Danhausen has arrived in WWE!

Danhausen emerged from the crate with some dancing clowns. While the crowd seemed into it at first, it didn’t take long before a smattering of boos turned into a massive amount of the wrong kind of heat from the Chicago crowd.

