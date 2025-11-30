WWE Survivor Series: WarGames had quite the … unusual conclusion.

The Men’s WarGames match served as the main event of the evening inside Petco Park in San Diego, California, with a mystery man coming out after ‘The Match Beyond’ began following all ten team members entering the cage-enclosed double ring.

When all was said-and-done, it was some Stomps and other Seth Rollins-looking offense from the aforementioned mystery man that led to the Paul Heyman-managed team of Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed defeating the team of Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes and The Usos getting the win.

Once the match wrapped up, fans watched on as Roman Reigns, CM Punk and Cody Rhodes shared words off-mic. Reigns bumped fists with Punk, but would not do the same with Rhodes.

For those who missed the show, featured below is a detailed recap of the entire Men’s WarGames main event match:

Men’s WarGames

CM Punk and Bron Breakker will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Breakker outpowers Punk. Strong lockup. Breakker is playing mind games with Punk. Punk applies a side headlock. Breakker whips Punk across the ring. Punk runs into Breakker. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Breakker bodyslams Punk. Breakker with clubbing shoulder blocks. Breakker ducks a clothesline from Punk. Punk with a Leaping Calf Kick. Breakker buries his elbow into the midsection of Punk. Punk is throwing haymakers at Breakker. Punk with two forearm smashes. Breakker goes for The Gorilla Press Slam, but Punk lands back on his feet. Punk with clubbing hamstring kicks. Punk with a flying double axe handle strike. Breakker catches Punk in mid-air. Breakker with a Northern Lights Toss. Breakker transitions into a ground and pound attack. Breakker whips Punk chest first into the turnbuckles. Breakker with another Northern Lights Toss. Breakker puts Punk on the top turnbuckle. Punk blocks The SuperPlex. Punk with forearm shivers. Punk drops Breakker with a Flying Lariat. Punk throws Breakker into the second ring. Punk drives Breakker face first into the steel. Drew McIntyre is the next entrant.

Hockey Fight in San Diego. McIntyre drives Punk back first into the turnbuckles. Punk scores two jabs. Punk sends McIntyre to the corner. McIntyre kicks Punk in the face. McIntyre with a knife edge chop. Punk gets treated like a punching bag. Punk with a Running High Knee. Punk goes for The Running Bulldog, but McIntyre counters with The Claymore. McIntyre transitions into a ground and pound attack. McIntyre rakes the eyes of Punk. McIntyre sends Punk face first into the steel. Breakker and McIntyre launches Punk into the steel. McIntyre is raining down haymakers. McIntyre HeadButts Punk. Breakker transitions into a ground and pound attack. Breakker and McIntyre is picking Punk apart. McIntyre rams Punk’s face against the steel. Cody Rhodes is the next entrant. McIntyre is trying to prevent Rhodes from entering the cage. Rhodes heads to the top of the cage. Punk is busted open. Rhodes with The Flying Crossbody Block off the cage. Rhodes transitions into a ground and pound attack. Breakker goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Rhodes lands back on his feet. Rhodes drops Breakker with The Cody Cutter. Rhodes inadvertently decks Punk with a back elbow smash.

Rhodes jumps on McIntyre’s back. Rhodes and Punk delivers The Hart Attack. Rhodes puts Breakker on his shoulder. Punk with The Doomsday Device. Rhodes repeatedly stomps on McIntyre’s chest. Rhodes with three haymakers. Rhodes and Punk tees off on McIntyre in the corner. Rhodes drives McIntyre face first into the steel. Punk stomps on McIntyre’s face. Rhodes slams McIntyre’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Rhodes with clubbing shoulder blocks. Punk with The Bionic Elbow. Punk and Rhodes unload a flurry of left jabs. Rhodes with a Bionic Elbow of his own. Logan Paul is the next entrant. Paul brings in two steel chairs. Paul drives a chair into the midsection of Rhodes. Paul with The OverBomb. Paul with a Flying Lariat into the second ring. Paul is fired up. Paul with heavy bodyshots to Rhodes. Rhodes attacks Breakker and McIntyre with a chair. Rhodes and Paul are trading back and forth shots on top of the cage. Breakker attacks the right leg of Rhodes with the chair. Breakker repeatedly drives the chair into the midsections of Punk and Rhodes. Breakker rams Rhodes face first across the top strand. McIntyre with a chair shot across the back of Punk. Double Delayed Vertical Suplex to Punk. Double Kip Up. Jimmy Uso is the next entrant.

Jimmy slams the cage door into Breakker’s face. Jimmy slams McIntyre’s head on the top rope. Jimmy brings a table into the ring. Jimmy with Two SuperKicks. Jimmy ducks a clothesline from Paul. Jimmy with The Samoan Drop. Breakker drives his knee into the midsection of Jimmy. Jimmy kicks Breakker in the face. Jimmy with Uso In The Wind. McIntyre responds with The Claymore. McIntyre launches Rhodes face first into the steel. Punk punches Rhodes. Breakker with a Running Lariat. Punk is throwing haymakers at Paul. Punk with a knee lift. Punk with a Vertical Suplex. Jimmy chops McIntyre. Breakker with The FrankenSteiner to Rhodes. Paul transitions into a ground and pound attack. Breakker puts his knee on the back of Rhodes neck. Paul stomps on Punk’s ribs. Rhodes kicks Paul in the gut. McIntyre with a boot to Jimmy in mid-air. Paul punches Rhodes. Rhodes is busted open. Bronson Reed has the next entrant. Reed starts things off with Three Tsunami’s. Reed with a Running Body Block against the steel. McIntyre kicks Punk in the ribs. Reed with Two Body Avalanches. Reed poses for the crowd. Reed is throwing haymakers at Punk. McIntyre repeatedly drives the back of Punk’s head against the steel. McIntyre with a knife edge chop. McIntyre with a straight right hand. Paul follows that with The Titanium Punch to Rhodes. Jimmy blocks The Jagged Edge. Jimmy with Three SuperKicks. Reed clotheslines Jimmy. Breakker with a Double Knee Gutbuster to Jimmy.

Jey Uso is the next entrant. Jey SuperKicks Reed. Jey is throwing haymakers at Breakker. Jey scores The Rock Punch. Jey thrust kicks the midsection of Reed. Jey with a drop-down uppercut. Jey with a Spinning Enzuigiri. Jey follows that with Two Running Hip Attacks. Jey helps Jimmy get back on his feet. SuperKick Party in San Diego. The Uso nails Paul with The 1D. Jimmy SuperKicks Reed into the steel. Jey calls for his entrance music and the YEET! Party begins. Punk attacks Breakker with a chair. Brock Lesnar is the next entrant. Brock comes down to the ring with Paul Heyman. Brock clotheslines Jimmy. Brock with Two German Suplex’s. Brock with Two Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex’s. Brock is fired up. Brock launches Punk and Rhodes into the steel. Brock with another Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Brock with Four F5’s. Brock kicks Punk in the gut. Rhodes is throwing haymakers at Brock. Brock drives Rhodes back first into the turnbuckles. Brock with clubbing shoulder blocks. Brock with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Brock delivers multiple chair shots. Roman Reigns is the final entrant. Brock leaves the cage. Brock removes his MMA Gloves. Reigns with Three Superman Punches. Brock catches Reigns in mid-air. Brock delivers The F5 through the Spanish Announce Table. Brock repeatedly throws Reigns face first into the steel. Brock sends Reigns chest first into the steel ring steps. Brock shoves Reigns back into the ring. Brock closes the cage door, and the WarGames begin.

Brock drops Reigns with The F5 for a one count. Punk delivers The GTS. Rhodes follows that with The CrossRhodes. Paul breaks up the pinfall with The Frog Splash. Heyman gives Paul the brass knuckles. Paul with Two Titanium Punches. Paul goes for a third, but Reigns counters with The Spear. Reigns snatches the brass knuckles. Reigns side steps Reed into the turnbuckles. Reigns with Two Superman Punches. That leads us to a huge standoff with Reigns and Breakker. Reigns Spears Breakker. Reigns is fired up. Jey picks up Brock. Brock goes for The F5, but Reigns counters with The Spear through the table in the corner. Breakker Spears Jimmy. Rhodes is raining down haymakers. McIntyre delivers the low blow. Breakker Spears Jey. Breakker with a Criss Cross Spear to Rhodes. Punk side steps Breakker into the steel. Punk goes for The GTS, but Paul gets in the way. Punk avoids The Titanium Punch. Punk connects with The GTS for a two count. A mystery person climbs into the cage. He SuperKicks Punk and follows that with a Curb Stomp. The mystery person escapes the cage. Breakker plants Punk with The Criss Cross Spear to pickup the victory. After the match, Reigns helps Punk get back on his feet. Rhodes starts bickering with Reigns. Reigns tells Rhodes is the last time they will ever team together as the show goes off the air.

Winners: Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed