The 2026 WWE Men’s Royal Rumble match got off to a hot start.

Extremely, red hot, that is.

Former WWE NXT World Champion Oba Femi came out as the first entrant in the bout to a big crowd reaction. He settled in the ring and waited to see who would be sharing the ring with him to kick things off.

As expected from the Countdown to Royal Rumble pre-show, it was The Vision’s Bron Breakker who came out at number two.

Breakker was walking to the ring when he was ambushed and attacked from behind by a mystery masked man, dressed up in the same gear as the guy who ended up being revealed as Austin Theory, the newest member of the group.

The mystery masked man beat Breakker down and hit him with a Stomp. He rolled him into the ring and Femi immediately threw him out to eliminate him, as Paul Heyman lost his mind at ringside.

For those who missed the show, fear not, as you can check out our complete WWE Royal Rumble 2026 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.