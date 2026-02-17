The mystery masked man has struck again.

And once more The Vision was his target.

During the opening six-man tag-team match on the February 16 episode of WWE Raw, which saw The Vision trio of Logan Paul, Bronson Reed and Austin Theory defeat LA Knight and The Usos, the post-match scene turned out to be even more chaotic.

While at the commentary desk area at ringside, Logan Paul was attacked by the mystery masked man, who delivered a stomp to him on the desk and ran off.

The attack followed a pattern that has been set in recent weeks, with the mystery masked man targeting The Vision the past few weeks.

Last week on WWE Raw on February 9, the mystery masked man attacked Austin Theory. At the WWE Royal Rumble match on January 31, the mystery masked man attacked Bron Breakker.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 2/16/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

