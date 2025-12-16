So, who was the mystery masked man?

Let’s find out!

During this week’s episode of WWE Raw on Monday, December 15, 2025, live from the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, the WWE Universe finally got the answer, as the identity was revealed following the main event of the evening between Logan Paul of The Vision and Rey Mysterio.

Featured below is a complete recap of the match, the post-match segment and complete video archive footage of the mystery masked man unmasking himself and unveiling his identity.

Logan Paul vs. Rey Mysterio

It’s main event time!

The show heads to a quick pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, Tessitore recaps Gunther’s opening segment. We shoot to Jackie Redmond, who are with WWE World Tag-Team Champions AJ Styles and Dragon Lee. She asks them about The Usos winning in their first match back in the tag division.

Redmond goes to send things back to Tessitore, but she is cut off by Nikki Bella. She says she’s not sorry for what she did out there. She’s not tired of putting people who are underneath her in their place. She says she’s a legend and tells Vaquer and Rodriguez they should be shining her boots.

In a different area backstage, we see Bayley walking and talking with Lyra Valkyria, who fires her up ahead of an announced showdown against Roxanne Perez of The Judgment Day next Monday night on the WWE Raw: Happy Holidays show. Also advertised is Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka and Je’Von Evans vs. Rayo Americano.

Inside the arena, Rey Mysterio’s legendary theme hits the house speakers and the masked WWE legend makes his way to the ring to a big pop from the Hershey crowd. His opponent, the ‘humble’ addition to The Vision, comes out next. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our final match of the evening.

Logan dodges an early charge by Mysterio, sending him to the corner for a couple shots. Rey fights back, sending Paul to the ropes for a 619 attempt, but Logan intercepts him on the way back to the ropes, landing a few punches for good measure. Paul mocks the crowd before bringing Rey to his feet.

He sends him to the corner with a hammer throw before grabbing his belt to whip across Mysterio. The ref intervenes, and Logan finally tosses the belt away before charging at Rey in the corner. Another hammer throw, but this time Mysterio fights back to send Logan to the mat with a head-scissors. He takes the Maverick to the corner.

He goes for a punch, but Logan quickly breaks free to send Mysterio to the mat. He sends Rey to the ropes now, catching him in his arms for a rolling slam and a springboard moonsault across the ring…right into the knees of Mysterio. This forces Logan to take a breather on the outside.

This doesn’t last for long, however, as Mysterio takes him to the floor with a seated senton off the apron. We see this again in super slow motion as the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as our main event of this week’s WWE Raw continues. The show returns and we see Logan in a comfortable offensive lead.

When we return, we see the action still in progress. Things culminate with Logan asking Heyman for the brass knuckles. He gives them to him. The mystery masked man cuts Mysterio’s comeback attempt short with a stomp. Logan hits the superstar splash for the win.

Winner: Logan Paul

Mystery Masked Man Revealed

Afterwards, the masked man and Logan have a long look at each other. The match wraps up there and after the prolonged staredown between the mystery masked man and Logan, we see the masked man finally head off through the crowd as CM Punk runs down to the ring.

Punk stares at the mystery masked man in the crowd as he finally removes his mask, revealing himself to be Austin Theory. Breakker hits the ring and spears Punk. He kneels down and tells him if he ever talks about his family like he did earlier tonight again, he’ll never walk on two feet again.

Breakker poses with The Vision as the show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!