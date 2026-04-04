Mystery masked men are all over the place in the pro wrestling world these days.

In addition to the mystery masked man who was targeting The Vision in WWE several weeks ago, more mystery masked men popped up, in unrelated fashion, during a NJPW show this weekend.

At the NJPW Sakura Genesis special event on Saturday at the Ryōgoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan, there were two cases of mystery masked men getting involved in high-profile matches.

First up was the scene involving AEW star and reigning NJPW World Television Champion Konosuke Takeshita, who went to a 15-minute time-limit draw in a title defense against Shota Umino at the show.

A mystery man in a mask and suit appeared at ringside, hopping up on the ring apron to distract “The Alpha.” While distracted, Takeshita was attacked from behind by Chase Owens.

The second case of a mystery masked man at NJPW Sakura Genesis came during the main event of the evening, which saw history being made as United Empire member Callum Newman defeated Yota Tsuji. With the win, Newman, at age 23, now holds the record for being the youngest pro wrestler in history to win the prestigious IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

Following the history-making match ending, a mystery hooded figure appeared and took out former champion Tsuji with a piledriver. He would eventually pull the hood down and reveal himself to be Gabe Kidd.

The Dogs member in All Elite Wrestling along with fellow stable mates David Finlay and Clark Connors also opened his jacket to reveal an AEW t-shirt.

AEW was well represented at NJPW Sakura Genesis. In addition to the aforementioned Gabe Kidd and Konosuke Takeshita being included on the show, top AEW star Will Ospreay reunited with United Empire, as he teamed up with Great-O-Khan and Henare to defeat the three-man team of Yuya Uemura, Taichi and El Desperado in a featured six-man tag-team match.

Once the show itself wrapped up, “The Aerial Assassin” approached new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Callum Newman at the post-show press conference.

“There’s something I kind of wanted to talk to you guys about,” Ospreay stated. “I didn’t want to do this in front of you on your big moment.”

Ospreay would then go on to bring up how he has been dealing with numbers game disadvantages with Jon Moxley, PAC and the rest of The Death Riders since returning from surgery in AEW, seemingly looking to recruit United Empire and Callum Newman to even up the odds.

“I’ve got some trouble at work, and I could really do with some backup,” Ospreay continued. “I know you just wrestled. I could really use a hand.”

Newman told Ospreay that they would talk about it later.

Will Ospreay is scheduled to challenge Jon Moxley of The Death Riders for the AEW Continental Championship at the upcoming AEW Dynasty 2026 pay-per-view, which takes place on April 12 from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 4/12 for live AEW Dynasty Results coverage from “The Great White North.”

Will Ospreay pins Taichi with Hidden Blade + Stormbreaker to get his first win in NJPW since 2023! After the match, O-Khan and HENARE attacked Desperado/Uemura which Ospreay DIDN'T LIKE AT ALL. Seeds are being planted of him getting kicked out of UE soon. pic.twitter.com/eDAdigA3VG — Drainmaker (@TheDrainmaker) April 4, 2026