Matt Cardona won’t be wrestling PCO at TNA Emergence 2024 after all.
During the August 29 episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+, Mr. “Alwayz Ready” said he is only “Almost Ready,” as he is not yet medically cleared to return to the squared circle for in-ring action.
As a result, the pro wrestling veteran informed TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella that he will have a “Mystery Monster” replace him for his scheduled match at Friday’s TNA Emergence 2024 pay-per-view.
TNA Emergence 2024 is scheduled to take place from Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, KY. on August 30.
.@TheMattCardona's has a Mystery Monster to face @PCOisNotHuman at #TNAEmergence!
Subscribe to TNA+ watch #TNAiMPACT NOW: https://t.co/hBjZBGP7Bm pic.twitter.com/C4Dif2hM3F
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) August 30, 2024
BREAKING: @TheMattCardona's Mystery Monster will face @PCOisNotHuman at #TNAEmergence Friday, August 30 at 8pm ET LIVE on TNA+!
Subscribe to TNA+ watch #TNAiMPACT NOW: https://t.co/hBjZBGP7Bm pic.twitter.com/75tOWXR7RK
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) August 30, 2024