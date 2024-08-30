Matt Cardona won’t be wrestling PCO at TNA Emergence 2024 after all.

During the August 29 episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+, Mr. “Alwayz Ready” said he is only “Almost Ready,” as he is not yet medically cleared to return to the squared circle for in-ring action.

As a result, the pro wrestling veteran informed TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella that he will have a “Mystery Monster” replace him for his scheduled match at Friday’s TNA Emergence 2024 pay-per-view.

TNA Emergence 2024 is scheduled to take place from Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, KY. on August 30.