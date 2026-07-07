The mystery woman who attacked Tatum Paxley to close out the June 30 episode of WWE NXT on The CW has now stepped forward.

Commentary never used her name during the segment, and WWE kept things vague across YouTube and social media as well, but plenty of fans still recognized the attacker as Nikki Blackheart.

That’s standard practice for NXT call-ups, the old name gets held back so the new WWE identity can be unveiled on its own.

That reveal is now official.

Blackheart took to social media on Tuesday to introduce her new ring name, which she referred to as Reina Volcán.

Nikki Blackheart, thank you for one hell of a ride. When I first chose the name, I remember asking my coach Gangrel what he thought. He had been part of The Blackhearts in Japan, so his opinion meant a lot. He didn’t hesitate. He told me, “Do it.” Then said, “Just make sure you represent it well.” From that day on, I did my best to live up to those words. My gear girl, Chelsea, made me this top a while ago, and I could never find the “perfect” time to wear it. Turns out, today was the perfect time. 🖤 Thank you to everyone who helped put Nikki Blackheart on the map, and for all the love and support you’ve shown me throughout this journey. I’ll never take it for granted. On to new beginnings. P.S. It’s not “Queen Volcano” or “Queen of Volcanoes.” It’s Reina Volcán… not everything needs to be translated.