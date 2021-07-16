Matt Cardona and a mystery partner of his choosing vs. Brian Myers and Tenille Dashwood has been added to Saturday’s Impact Wrestling Slammiversary pay-per-view.

It was teased on last night’s show that Slammiversary will be a “hot mess,” which could be a sign that Cardona’s fiancee, Chelsea Green (aka Laurel Van Ness), may be returning, which has been expected.

Slammiversary takes place this Saturday, July 17 from Skyway Studios in Nashville, with a limited crowd in attendance. Below is the updated card:

No DQ Match for the Impact World Title

Sami Callihan vs. Kenny Omega (c)

Impact Knockouts Title Match

Mystery Opponent TBA That Night vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

Ultimate X for the Impact X Division Title

Trey Miguel vs. Ace Austin vs. Chris Bey vs. Petey Williams vs. Rohit Raju vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the Impact World Tag Team Titles

The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson) vs. TJP and Fallah Bahh vs. Rich Swann and Willie Mack vs. Violent By Design (Joe Doering, Rhino) (c)

Impact Knockouts Tag Team Titles Match

Havok and Rosemary vs. Fire ‘N Flava (Kiera Hogan, Tasha Steelz) (c)

Moose vs. Chris Sabin

W. Morrissey vs. Eddie Edwards

Matt Cardona and a mystery partner vs. Brian Myers and Tenille Dashwood

