NJPW has announced a new matchup for its April 8th Sakura Genesis pay-per-view event.

A mystery six-man tag team matchup will take place on a show that already features top champions Kazuchika Okada and Mercedes Moné in action. Fans will not know who is competing in the matchup until the matchup itself. Full details, including an updated card for Genesis, can be found below.

NJPW’s variety TV Asahi show Shinnichi Champion is celebrating finally winning the grand prize in a recent poll, one where the grand prize was a nationally broadcast TV special. During the special, much discussion was centered on classic entrance music, sparking this special match to start the night. This six man tag bout will have participants only revealed when they make their entrance, meaning that two wild combinations could be squaring off April 8!

UPDATED CARD:

IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match

SANADA vs. Kazuchika Okada (c)

IWGP Women’s Title Triple Threat

AZM vs. Hazuki vs. Mercedes Moné (c)

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title Match

Robbie Eagles vs. Hiromu Takahashi (c)

NJPW World Television Title Match

Shota Umino vs. Zack Sabre Jr. (c)

IWGP Tag Team Titles Match

Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis) vs. Bishamon (Hirooki Goto, Yoshi-Hashi) (c)

NEVER Openweight Champion Tama Tonga, Hikuleo and Master Wato vs. NJPW Strong Openweight Champion KENTA, David Finlay and El Phantasmo

Jeff Cobb, Aaron Henare and IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion Francesco Akira vs. EVIL, SHO and Yujiro Takahashi

Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito BUSHI vs. Taichi, Yoshinobu Kanemaru and DOUKI

Mystery Six-Man Tag Match