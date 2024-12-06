A mystery vignette aired on this week’s episode of TNA Impact on AXS TV.

During this week’s show, the lights dimmed during a match featuring PCO & Sami Callihan vs. The Good Hands (Jason Hotch & John Skyler). The number “23” appeared.

Tom Hannifan asked, “What the hell was that?”

Penta El Zero Miedo has been removed from the AEW roster page.

As of December 2nd, Penta had been listed between Paul Wight and Peter Avalon. That is no longer the case.

Penta hasn’t been featured on AEW television since July.

Penta hasn't been featured on AEW television since July.

We have several matches announced for the December 12th episode of ROH on HonorClub, including Lee Moriarty defending his ROH Pure Championship against Matt Taven.

Additionally, ROH Women’s Champion Athena, ROH Women’s TV Champion Red Velvet, Billie Starkz, and Leyla Hirsch will be facing off in a four-way qualifier to represent Ring of Honor in the International Women’s Cup match at Wrestle Dynasty.

You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of ROH TV on HonorClub below:

ROH International Women’s Cup Qualifier:

Athena vs. Red Velvet vs. Billie Starkz vs. Leyla Hirsch

ROH Pure Championship:

Lee Moriarty (c) vs. Matt Taven

Jay Lethal is planning to make a return to Ring of Honor.

A vignette aired on this week’s episode of ROH TV on HonorClub that showed QT Marshall meeting up with Lethal.

Marshall lavished praise on his match with Big Boom! AJ at AEW Full Gear 2024, and offered to have a match with Lethal. Instead, Lethal said he had a bigger opponent in mind.

And finally, we have three matches announced for the TNA Final Resolution pay-per-view event. You can check out the updated card for the show, which takes place on December 13, 2024, below:

TNA X-Division Championship:

Moose (c) vs. KUSHIDA

TNA World Championship:

Nic Nemeth (c) vs. AJ Francis

TNA World Tag Team Championships – Tables Match:

The Hardys (Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy) (c) vs. The System (Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards)

TNA World Tag Team Championships – Tables Match:

The Hardys (Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy) (c) vs. The System (Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards)

