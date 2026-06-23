Independent wrestling promotion Mystery Wrestling made history over the weekend, setting a new world record for the longest professional wrestling match ever while also raising thousands of dollars for charity.

The promotion’s annual Infinite Rumble kicked off at 11 a.m. ET on June 22 and continued for an astonishing 21 hours, 58 minutes and 49 seconds, officially surpassing the previous record and nearly lasting an entire day.

The marathon battle royal featured a staggering 243 entrants and served as a fundraiser for the Canadian Cancer Society through the Fighting Back: Wrestling With Cancer initiative. By the time the event concluded, Mystery Wrestling and its supporters had raised $34,661 CAD for the cause.

After nearly 22 hours of action, the match came down to Mystery Wrestling’s popular Cool Ref character and Stu Grayson, with Cool Ref ultimately eliminating Grayson to secure the victory and bring the historic contest to an end.

The accomplishment also topped the promotion’s own previous benchmark. Last year’s Infinite Rumble lasted 21 hours, 49 minutes and 12 seconds, meaning the 2026 edition extended the record by nearly 10 minutes.

What began as a unique independent wrestling attraction has now become a record-setting charity event, combining endurance, entertainment, and fundraising efforts in support of cancer research and patient care.