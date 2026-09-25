Mystery Wrestling has opened a talent booking initiative that offers other promoters a way to request Canadian wrestlers from its roster for shows beyond the promotion’s own events. The new page on Mystery Wrestling’s website presents more than 20 individual wrestlers and several tag teams as available for inquiries.

Promoters can submit their company name, city, event date, requested talent and contact email through the initiative’s booking form. Mystery Wrestling also provides a direct talent contact address. Its page invites bookings in Canada, the United States and Europe, positioning the program as a route for Canadian performers to work internationally.

The listed singles talent includes Psycho Mike, Stu Grayson, Vanessa Kraven, Junior Benito, Alexia Nicole, Cecil Nyx and Layla Wilde. Among the team entries are Fresh Air, Northern Thunder, Street Meat Express and TDT. The roster brings together names familiar from Mystery Wrestling shows and other Canadian independent promotions.

The initiative broadens the promotion’s role beyond staging its own unpredictable cards. Mystery Wrestling has continued to present live events and streams under founder Evil Uno; its September 13 event featured The Blade on commentary.

The website does not specify exclusive contracts or guaranteed bookings for every listed wrestler. Its current offering is a contact point for promoters interested in hiring them.

Source: Mystery Wrestling’s official Talent Initiative page.