A WWE Superstar could soon be appearing in Pro Wrestling NOAH.

GHC Heavyweight Champion Yoshiki Inamura successfully defended his title against Kenoh at NOAH Apex Conquest 2026 on Sunday in Yokohama, Japan. Following the hard-fought victory, Inamura grabbed the microphone and made an unusual request regarding his next challenger.

The GHC champ said he wants his next title defense to come against someone with a WWE background.

“Today, I’m making a big selfish request,” he said in a promo translated to English. “I want to fight a man with WWE experience. Who is the next challenger?”

The moment quickly escalated when former NXT competitor KENTA made his way to the ring. KENTA, who previously lost the GHC Heavyweight Championship to Inamura, responded by revealing that he plans to bring in a mystery ally with WWE ties.

According to KENTA, the mystery name will join the White Raven Sqwad faction and step up to challenge Inamura for the championship.

Former WWE star Yoshi Tatsu then appeared, seemingly answering the call, but KENTA quickly clarified that Tatsu was not the individual he had in mind.

The intrigue didn’t stop there.

After the event, KENTA continued teasing the identity of the mystery wrestler on social media.

“I wanna say my friend’s name soon,” KENTA wrote in a post in Japanese shared via his X account.

With WWE currently maintaining a working relationship with Pro Wrestling NOAH, one that has already seen active WWE talents like Shinsuke Nakamura and Omos compete for the promotion, there is growing speculation that KENTA could be referring to someone from the current WWE or NXT roster.