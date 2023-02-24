A new pro wrestling theater show is set to embark on its first-ever tour of the UK this year.

The “Mythos: Ragnarok” show will see Odin and Loki in their struggle to overcome primeval giants, rival Gods and Goddesses, and each another’s ambitions in this dark comic adaption of Norse mythology.

The synopsis states, “For the first time ever, a cast of actors, who specialise in professional wrestling, create some of the most intense and thrilling fight scenes ever seen in a theatrical setting. The cast dexterously weave ancient myths, legends, and folk tales into original pieces of theatre, in a way that has never been seen before.”

The “Mythos: Ragnarok” show was named a Must See Show of the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe event, earning rave reviews throughout the festival, more than any other show. It was nominated for the Brighton Fringe Award for Excellence.

The show has an approximate runtime of 90 minutes. All ages are welcome, but it is recommended for 12 and up. Tickets and full details can be found at this link.

Below is a promo video for the “Mythos: Ragnarok” show, along with the list of upcoming dates, and more details:

* Sunday, February 26: The Cockpit in London, England (sold out)

* Thursday, March 2: Quarry Theatre in Bedford, England

* Saturday, March 11: The Y Theatre in Leicester, England

* Saturday, April 29: Royal & Derngate in Northampton, England

* Tuesday, May 23 – Saturday, June 3: Brighton Fringe Festival in Brighton, England

* TBA – Edinburgh Fringe Festival

