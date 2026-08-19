N3on has offered more details on the incident involving Penta at Fanatics Fest.

During the event in July, N3on’s livestream accidentally showed Penta without his mask on. The footage quickly circulated across social media, with N3on later saying that he apologized to the WWE star over what happened.

During a new interview with Bradley Martyn (see video below), N3on addressed the situation and claimed that Fanatics Fest staff were responsible for the mix-up.

“Yeah. They fucking — I think they hate me,” he said. “There was a situation where I was at Fanatics and someone’s face came on the camera that wasn’t supposed to be there.”

N3on said he had no intention of showing Penta unmasked and attempted to remove the footage once he realized what had happened.

“It wasn’t my fault and I had no bad intention,” he continued. “They told him he could take his mask off. No one was in the wrong. Well, the people working there were in the wrong. Whatever. The second I found it, I deleted whatever I could but it was already clipped. After that, [the fans] don’t like me. The audience thinks I did it on purpose.”

N3on previously apologized to Penta in the days following the incident, saying at the time that the two had spoken about what happened.