A slight change has been made to the ring name of WWE NXT Superstar Ava Raine.

WWE has dropped the “Raine” last name for the member of The Schism, who is the oldest daughter to WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The change has been made on Ava’s official WWE roster profile, and Vic Joseph referred to her as just “Ava” on this week’s NXT.

Ava and The Schism are currently involved in a storyline with Thea Hail of Chase University. Ava abducted Hail two weeks back during Hail’s backstage segment with Tiffany Stratton. This week’s NXT saw Hail lose a match to Stratton after Ava, Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid kept taunting Hail from the crowd.

Ava has also taunted Hail on social media, but there’s no word yet on when Ava might make her NXT TV in-ring debut.

WWE announced back in February 2020 that Ava was training at the Performance Center. It was then announced in May 2020 that she had signed a WWE contract. It was reported back in May 2021 how the daughter of The Great One was making progress at the Performance Center as the most-improved developmental talent in squats for a period of January – May of that year. She underwent a third knee surgery in September 2020.

Ava, now 21 years old, made her NXT debut with an in-ring promo at a live event in July 2022. She then debuted on TV with The Schism on the October 25, 2022 edition of NXT and while she has not wrestled, her mic work seems to improve weekly.

