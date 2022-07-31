Last night’s WWE SummerSlam premium live event saw the return of former multi-time women’s champion Bayley, as well as Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky (Io Shirai), who were cut from the company earlier this year but were brought back under new head of creative, Triple H. The trio stood side-by-side as a new group to confront Raw women’s champion Bianca Belair after her successful defense over Becky Lynch.

Today Bayley took to Twitter and potentially revealed the name of the new group, which she refers to as CONTROL. In a second tweet she quotes the great Janet Jackson by writing, ““This is a story about control. My control. Control of what I say. Control of what I do. And this time, I’m gonna do it my way . I hope you enjoy this as much as I do. Are we ready?. I am. ‘Cause it’s all about control. And I’ve got lots of it”

Check out her tweets below.