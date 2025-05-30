Vince McMahon has launched a new private investment firm called 14TH & I, focused on sports, media, and entertainment. Public filings reveal he formed three LLCs—14TH & I Holdings, Investments, and Management—on September 20, 2024, in Delaware, all registered to his Stamford, CT address. McMahon is listed as managing member of at least two.

The firm has filed two trademarks (“14TH&I” and “14TH & I”) covering private equity investment and entertainment production. Former WWE executive Brad Blum is named as President. According to Blum’s LinkedIn, the firm targets buyouts and selective minority investments, aiming to support management teams with capital and expertise.

The name “14TH & I” references the location of the old Capitol Wrestling Corporation office—WWE’s precursor—once run by McMahon’s father.

There’s no indication the new firm is involved in wrestling.

This move follows reports from October 2024 of McMahon forming an “entertainment hub company.” He sold $1.5 billion in TKO shares between November 2023 and April 2024, but still owns over 8 million shares, about 4% of TKO, valued at roughly $1.2 billion. Despite speculation, McMahon is not expected to regain control of WWE, which is now 61% owned by Endeavor.

McMahon remains involved in multiple lawsuits, including:

* A suit from Janel Grant, alleging sexual assault and trafficking (McMahon denies the claims).

* A suit from eight former ring attendants, claiming abuse by a WWF ring announcer during the 1970s–1990s.

* A shareholder lawsuit accusing McMahon of rigging the WWE–UFC merger process.

(H/T: Brandon Thurston and Wrestle Nomics)