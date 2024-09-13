Several familiar faces to longtime WWE fans could be turning up at tonight’s stacked episode of SmackDown.

Ahead of the WWE SmackDown on USA Network premiere this evening at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington, reports have surfaced regarding multiple WWE legends that could be appearing on the show.

WWE Hall of Fame legends Rob Van Dam, Ron Simmons, Teddy Long and Booker T have all come up in creative meetings within the company leading into tonight’s show.

WWE is also expected to debut new production elements, such as graphics, music and other elements in the program this evening. Pictured above is the new logo rumored to be the official logo for WWE SmackDown on USA Network.

Regarding the debut episode of WWE SmackDown on USA Network tonight, for a spoiler on a big name returning on the show, click here. For a spoiler on a top Raw star appearing on the show, click here. For news on big surprises planned for the show, click here.

(H/T: PWInsiderElite.com)